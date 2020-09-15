APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,535,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,863,000 after buying an additional 146,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,603,000 after buying an additional 504,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,097,000 after purchasing an additional 417,941 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,412,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,269,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,202,000 after purchasing an additional 169,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

NYSE GLOB opened at $173.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.75 and a beta of 1.28. Globant SA has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $189.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.68 and its 200-day moving average is $136.01.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $182.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.60 million. Globant had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.09%. Research analysts expect that Globant SA will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

