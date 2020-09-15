APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 126,854 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,854 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Unum Group worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2,496.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $49,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.