APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 38,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 684.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,217,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWR. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American States Water currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

AWR opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. American States Water Co has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $96.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.41.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water Co will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 62.91%.

American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

