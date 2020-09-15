APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.66 Million Position in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.05% of BRP worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of BRP by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of BRP by 10.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 359,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,058 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 60.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 422,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 158,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOOO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BRP from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

DOOO stock opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 3.46. BRP Inc has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $57.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.90.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

