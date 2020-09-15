APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 30,475 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,475 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 728.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $92.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $757.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.93 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWX. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

