APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 122,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 80.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.99.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.38. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLCO. TheStreet cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

