Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,135 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 0.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 91.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNN opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNN shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

