Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 78.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 276,158 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 876.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 90.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.39) by ($0.15). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

