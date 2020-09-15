Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 9,952 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 54.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,868,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,536,000 after buying an additional 2,065,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 13.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,094,000 after purchasing an additional 209,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,189,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 142,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 70.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,780,000 after purchasing an additional 419,807 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Thor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BofA Securities upgraded Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.09.

NYSE THO opened at $97.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $121.33.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

