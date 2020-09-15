Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.45% of Apollo Investment worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AINV. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 504.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 6,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Shares of AINV opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $604.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. Apollo Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.44 million. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 51.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.39%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

