Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

ODFL opened at $193.15 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $105.47 and a one year high of $207.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.31.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

