Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,795 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 13.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,663,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,241,000 after acquiring an additional 566,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 32.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -141.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Apollo Global Management LLC has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average of $44.28.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $467.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.94 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 34.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Apollo Global Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.29.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $838,149.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

