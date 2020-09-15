Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,078 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $940,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,074,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,411,000 after acquiring an additional 216,573 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in TE Connectivity by 26.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,121,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,692,000 after acquiring an additional 102,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $277,785,000 after acquiring an additional 57,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,519,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $2,612,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,473 shares in the company, valued at $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TEL opened at $99.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.14. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

