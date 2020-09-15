Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.96 Million Holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,614 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.52% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MJ. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 2,925.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 66,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 64,543 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 38,089 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 36,285 shares during the period.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $25.26.

