Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,705,657 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.3% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.28% of Microsoft worth $4,168,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $328,820,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after buying an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 257.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $772,832,000 after buying an additional 3,530,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $178,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $205.41 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1,554.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.42.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

