Marshall Wace LLP Invests $666,000 in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of Encore Wire at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,914,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WIRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $62.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $253.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.89%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

