Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,404 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.7% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $131,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,642,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $205.41 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,554.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

