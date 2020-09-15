Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s Largest Position

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,705,397 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 120,792 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.1% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $754,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,035 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Microsoft by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 104,459 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,474,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in Microsoft by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,878 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

MSFT stock opened at $205.41 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1,554.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.42.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

