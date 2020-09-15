State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stake in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ePlus were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ePlus by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $99.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.11.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.65. ePlus had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $355.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that ePlus Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.