State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 523.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after buying an additional 135,821 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 65,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 49,766 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,053,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 44,916 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 43,066 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAFT opened at $70.97 on Tuesday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.45 and a twelve month high of $103.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.35). Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $207.77 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.18 per share, for a total transaction of $70,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

