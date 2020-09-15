Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $14.96 Million Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.70% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $14,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.79 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.92. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CALM shares. TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In related news, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $215,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,245,577. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $53,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.