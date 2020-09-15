Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 938 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,970 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in City were worth $16,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in City by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in City by 24.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in City by 14.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in City by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in City by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of City stock opened at $61.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.59. City Holding has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million. City had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 33.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that City Holding will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHCO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised City from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on City from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.83.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

