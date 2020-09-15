State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in City were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,358,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,912,000 after purchasing an additional 55,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of City by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,633,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of City by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after acquiring an additional 61,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of City by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,514 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of City by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 182,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,562 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHCO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of City from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of City from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. City presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $61.34 on Tuesday. City Holding has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $983.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.59.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.55. City had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

