Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,419 Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,419 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $1,929,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WTS opened at $98.94 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $114.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.10. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $338.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

