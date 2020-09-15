State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,166 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,679 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 566,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 225,062 shares during the period.

Shares of MIK stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. Michaels Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MIK. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Michaels Companies Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

