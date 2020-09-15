Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,014,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after buying an additional 218,866 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 736.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 175,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 154,409 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 788,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,357,000 after purchasing an additional 125,425 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,330,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,189,000 after purchasing an additional 73,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John C. Hollister sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $674,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,897. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 16,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $1,699,952.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,600.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,858,850. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $96.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average of $94.44. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $207.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

