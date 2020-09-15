Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,014,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after buying an additional 218,866 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 736.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 175,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 154,409 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 788,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,357,000 after purchasing an additional 125,425 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,330,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,189,000 after purchasing an additional 73,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John C. Hollister sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $674,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,897. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 16,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $1,699,952.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,600.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,858,850. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $96.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average of $94.44. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $207.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,419 Watts Water Technologies Inc
Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,419 Watts Water Technologies Inc
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Michaels Companies Inc
State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Michaels Companies Inc
Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Silicon Laboratories
Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Silicon Laboratories
Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 152,793 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.
Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 152,793 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.
Cheesecake Factory Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Cheesecake Factory Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp
Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report