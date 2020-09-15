Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 152,793 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 152,793 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 54.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 55.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 337,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 119,945 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 82,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

BJRI stock opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.11 million, a PE ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 2.07.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.82. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $128.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. CL King lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.53.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

