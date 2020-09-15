Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAKE stock opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $45.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $295.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.57 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

