Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,566 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,740,000 after buying an additional 71,564 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 137.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after buying an additional 184,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard Sun purchased 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CATY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $150.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

