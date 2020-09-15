Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Twin River Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twin River Worldwide by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after buying an additional 67,916 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,009,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Twin River Worldwide by 1,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Twin River Worldwide by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRWH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Twin River Worldwide from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Twin River Worldwide from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE TRWH opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $730.34 million, a PE ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.26. Twin River Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

