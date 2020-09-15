Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,503 Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,640,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,837,000 after purchasing an additional 331,857 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,771,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 89,530 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 30.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after purchasing an additional 199,623 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 0.9% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 801,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $136,140.00. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 499,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,239,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,649,340 in the last quarter.

NYSE:AUB opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.04 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AUB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

