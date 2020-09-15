Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,908,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,468,000 after buying an additional 90,597 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 460.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,429,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,849,000 after buying an additional 2,817,305 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,164,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,614,000 after buying an additional 729,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,399,000 after buying an additional 145,784 shares during the period. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,682,000 after buying an additional 156,389 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Hilltop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Hilltop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $409,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 702,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,363,677.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.31. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $26.28.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $572.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.40 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 12.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

