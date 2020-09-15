Stifel Financial Corp Buys 17,674 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,775,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,175,000 after purchasing an additional 59,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,603,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $186,747,000 after purchasing an additional 149,461 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,219,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,576,000 after buying an additional 69,144 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 108.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,761,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,967,000 after buying an additional 1,960,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 43,154.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,906,000 after buying an additional 2,825,745 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIR stock opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.42. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 7.42%. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Imperial Capital raised FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised FLIR Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

