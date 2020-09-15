Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 108,185 Shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 108,185 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Inogen by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Inogen by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Inogen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Inogen by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

INGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair lowered Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.81. Inogen Inc has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $76.89.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.96 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Inogen Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

