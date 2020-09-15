Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 29,254 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $92,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $160,000.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $22.92.

