ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the second quarter worth $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the second quarter worth $329,000. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the second quarter worth $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the second quarter worth $1,010,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the second quarter worth $237,000.

BATS:CSM opened at $76.64 on Tuesday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.55.

