Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 74.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,518 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 265,324 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Covanta worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the second quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the second quarter worth $48,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the first quarter worth $49,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 59.3% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the first quarter worth $87,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVA opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. Covanta Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVA. Stifel Nicolaus raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

