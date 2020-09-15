Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 174,223 SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 174,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $8,219,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SunPower by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,173,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after buying an additional 1,112,016 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in SunPower by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after buying an additional 654,196 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $2,003,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 177,173 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $978,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,298,982.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,406.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,300. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 548.77 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded SunPower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SunPower from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.23.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

