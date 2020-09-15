Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,531,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,610,000 after buying an additional 425,919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,405,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,868,000 after buying an additional 67,503 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,111,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,514,000 after buying an additional 432,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,499,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,599,000 after buying an additional 501,073 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,325,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,746,000 after buying an additional 773,710 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE stock opened at $163.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.35. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $177.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $436.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.27.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 126,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,282,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.51, for a total value of $2,647,650.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,119,340.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,131 shares of company stock valued at $16,473,530 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

