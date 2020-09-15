Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,251 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEY. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

