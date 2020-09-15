Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 441 Shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Cna Financial in the first quarter worth about $99,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 144.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cna Financial in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cna Financial in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 49.0% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cna Financial alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 161,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.49 per share, with a total value of $5,240,799.45. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Cna Financial stock opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Cna Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cna Financial Corp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Cna Financial’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Cna Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cna Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cna Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.