Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 8,305 Shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 10.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEO stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

About Dreyfus Strategic Muni.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

