First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New $527,000 Investment in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 120,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of BioDelivery Sciences International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,384,362 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 407,187 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,106,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,974,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 67,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 39,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,593,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 344,725 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.40 and a beta of 0.57.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $36.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,206,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,890.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BDSI shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.97.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

