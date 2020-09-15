First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New $527,000 Investment in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 120,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of BioDelivery Sciences International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,384,362 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 407,187 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,106,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,974,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 67,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,229 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 39,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,593,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 344,725 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.40 and a beta of 0.57.
In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $948,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,206,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,890.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W. Mark Watson sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on BDSI shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.97.
About BioDelivery Sciences International
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.
