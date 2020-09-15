Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UGI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,545,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,777 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,341,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,987 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in UGI by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,079,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,466,000 after acquiring an additional 265,635 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in UGI by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,135,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in UGI by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,042,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.
In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $405,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UGI Corp has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59.
UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.
About UGI
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.
