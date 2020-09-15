Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UGI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,545,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,777 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,341,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,987 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in UGI by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,079,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,466,000 after acquiring an additional 265,635 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in UGI by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,135,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in UGI by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,042,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $405,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on UGI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UGI Corp has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

