Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 41,190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 61,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 61,785 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $296.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.08 and a 200-day moving average of $254.12. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $175.25 and a 52 week high of $331.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

