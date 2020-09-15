Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 35,281 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,198,000 after purchasing an additional 740,483 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $3,856,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 22.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $462,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,220,051 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Shares of ES opened at $82.91 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.80 and its 200-day moving average is $84.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

