Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 92,378 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 467.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 92,378 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,706,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 36.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,725,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,035,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after acquiring an additional 346,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,387,000 after acquiring an additional 454,309 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 3.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.54 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.76.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

