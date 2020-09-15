Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 47.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 73.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the first quarter worth $65,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 219.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAC opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $135.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

