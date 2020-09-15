First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $547,000 in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth $7,019,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Zogenix by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,275,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after buying an additional 3,014,787 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Zogenix by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,472,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,136,000 after buying an additional 1,981,322 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth $21,978,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Zogenix by 365.1% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 947,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,588,000 after buying an additional 743,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $57.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.06. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zogenix in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zogenix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.70.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

