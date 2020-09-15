MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,073,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,121,256 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 11.06% of MRC Global worth $53,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 5.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 248,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 28.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 25.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

NYSE:MRC opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $435.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.34. MRC Global Inc has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.81 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.